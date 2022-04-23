Team news - Leicester v Aston Villa

Brendan Rodgers rotates things a little for Leicester with one eye on Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

It's four changes for the Foxes as Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho miss out after starting in the draw at Everton.

Patson Daka and Ademola Lookman come into the attack, Caglar Soyuncu is in at the back. as is James Justin.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Daka, Lookman.