Rooney expects big things of Arsenal

Simon Stone, BBC Sport, in Washington

Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney feels Arsenal will improve this season.

Rooney's Major League Soccer All-Stars team were humbled 5-0 by the Gunners at Audi Field last night.

It was an impressive display from a side that has added £200m-worth of talent to a squad that spent three-quarters of last season at the top of the Premier League.

"Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe," he said.

"I really like the players Arsenal have signed. They have really built a strong platform to try and do better than they did last season and I think they will.

"They have got a really good coach in Mikel Arteta and I think the new signings will help them to try and not do what they did, which was fall away towards the end of last season."