Odsonne Edouard has now scored in his first game of a Premier League season in two of his three campaigns in the competition, after netting a brace on his debut against Tottenham in September 2021.

Eberechi Eze created seven chances for Crystal Palace in this game, the last player to create more for the Eagles in a single Premier League game was Jason Puncheon against Sunderland in September 2016 (8).

The 24 shots that Sheffield United faced against Crystal Palace is the joint-most they’ve faced in a Premier League game since 2003-04.