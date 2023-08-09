Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 17th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 16th

Where to even start with a club that has narrowly escaped relegation for the past two season and have still to show any evidence they have learned the lessons?

Everton have lacked quality back-up for injury-plagued striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for 12 months and they have yet to bring in anyone who looks ready to fill that role or perhaps start in his place, with Leicester City's Patson Daka the latest linked.

The scale of Everton's financial mismanagement over recent years means they are scraping around in the bargain basement. The squad is currently smaller than the one that escaped the drop on the final day of last term, although the addition of 38-year-old Ashey Young on a free transfer may be a very smart more.

Everton's expected reset at board level has yet to materialise, along with the long-touted investment from American group MSP Sports Capital.

Three boardroom members left in June but the deeply divisive figure of chairman Bill Kenwright remains in his post, which is a continued source of discontent among fans. He has not even felt able to attend a game at Goodison Park since January citing security concerns.

Manager Sean Dyche's organisational skill may just keep Everton up - although there is also the concern about a hearing in October after the club was referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules.

Everton strongly deny any wrongdoing but the prospect of a points deduction remains if they are found guilty - which will obviously impact this particular prediction.

