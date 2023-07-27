Simon Stone, BBC Sport, Houston

When he watches the game back, Erik ten Hag will know that there was a bigger difference between Manchester United and Real Madrid on Wednesday night that the lack of a goalscorer.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham, effectively in place of Karim Benzema even though they clearly occupy different positions on the pitch, has brought more danger to a youthful attack capable of attacking at pace from every area.

In contrast, United appeared a bit static.

Bruno Fernandes operated on the right for a while but his involvement was limited. Marcus Rashford failed to make much of an impact and Mason Mount missed a decent chance.

Ten Hag's is a team in transition and it is evident new goalkeeper Andre Onana will give them greater options to start their attacks.

But watching two teams who will take their place in the same European tournament next season, it was impossible to escape the feeling only one of them has a realistic chance of winning it. And they do not play in the Premier League.