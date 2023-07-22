Robson cites depleted defence as key to Preston defeat

Barry Robson reckons Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat at Preston "flattered" the English side.

A double from Mads Frokjaer-Jensen in the opening 20 minutes saw off a Dons side missing injured centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams.

“I’m pleased with how we looked and how we performed. On another day with the chances we created we could have scored a right few goals," Robson told Red TV.

“You can see we’re missing a lot of our defenders at the minute, which is probably why we lost a couple of goals. But I was really pleased with the sharpness and speed of the team.

“I thought we controlled the second half and had the best chances in the first half. With the quality they’ve got, they stuck two worldy strikes in from 25 yards, it wasn’t like they were cutting us open.

“We weren’t easy to play against, we were quick and aggressive.”