What do Liverpool need to replace in midfield?

Fabinho was the subject of a £40m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad last Friday and, as a result, did not travel with the rest of the Reds squad to a training camp in Germany the following day.

Henderson did make the trip amid links with Al-Ettifaq but, after he was left out of Liverpool's first pre-season game against Karlsruher on Wednesday, it emerged that the club had agreed a deal in principle worth £12m plus add-ons to sell him to the Saudi side.

Along with most of the Liverpool team, both struggled last season before showing a welcome return to some form as the Reds won seven of their final nine games.

Unlike Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita, they were not going to be ushered to the Anfield exit door.

The initial plan, under which attacking midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arrived, was for the Reds to work on supplementing those signings with a long-term successor to 29-year-old Fabinho.

Southampton's 19-year-old Romeo Lavia was one of those under consideration for such a role, but the Brazilian's looming exit has somewhat changed the landscape.

A player with various nicknames like the "lighthouse" and "Dyson" for his abilities to see and clean up danger in the holding midfield role, the Reds could now opt to replace Fabinho with a player who is more first-team ready than Lavia.

While Henderson's potential departure can be absorbed by the current midfielders at the club, replacing Fabinho is more complicated.

Stefan Bajcetic impressed for Klopp's side last season, but is still only 18. Taking on Fabinho's role is a lot of responsibility to put on his shoulders, especially considering he has been out since March because of a thigh injury.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will return after helping England win the European Under-21 Championship but, along with Thiago Alcantara, are not specialist holding midfielders.

And, while Brighton's Moises Caicedo would fit the bill, he is not one of the potential targets under consideration as he is expected to join Chelsea.

