Liverpool's midfield is likely to look very different when the new season gets under way in August.

Fabinho is seemingly close to an exit as the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad, with captain Jordan Henderson also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. And the Reds have been linked with a move for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a replacement.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have already left Anfield this summer. So would Fabinho leaving, and the possible loss of Henderson, mean Liverpool are too light in the engine room.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai have joined, but who else should Jurgen Klopp be targeting? Or will Klopp place his faith in younger talents such as Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic?

