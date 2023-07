This week's episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast takes a look at who could be Liverpool's next captain if Jordan Henderson were to leave the club.

Host Paul Salt believes Virgil van Dijk would be many people's first choice, but admits there are reservation surrounding the Dutchman and said: "I don't think he's a great captain and I don't think he plays as well when he is captain."

Listen to The Red Kop on BBC Sounds