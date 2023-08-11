Bernabei dropped for sleeping in - gossip

Celtic full-back Alexandro Bernabei was dropped from the squad for last last weekend's Premiership opener after turning up late for a team meeting. (Daily Record)

Talks between Celtic and Swedish side Elfsborg for defender Gustaf Lagerbielke are progressing well. (Anthony Joseph on X)

"It's not in my contract to play any player," says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers when asked about the absence of Reo Hatate from his starting line-up, but stresses the midfielder has "responded really well in training and will absolutely be a player we need over the course of the season". (Scotsman)

