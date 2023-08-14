Former Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart says that while Lee Johnson's side's are capable of putting in quality displays, they lack the defensive steel to do it on a regular basis.

"That's the most difficult element for Hibs, and that's the question that I'm sure Lee Johnson is pondering - why can't Hibs find consistency?" Stewart said on Sportscene.

"They are inconsistent. They have been the whole time Johnson has been in charge, and it's their achilles heel. They have the capability of putting in top perfomances, but you sense it won't be followed up.

"Motherwell isn't an easy game, but with the firepower they've got, you would expect more. The one final thing I would say, is that defensively, they are not strong enough."