Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Chelsea's first 45 minutes at Arsenal was arguably the low point of this truly desperate season.

The sight of players with big reputations and proven quality being so easily dismissed by an admittedly outstanding Arsenal was so bad it was almost beyond explanation.

Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard, like his sacked predecessor Graham Potter, is understandably under the microscope after losing six straight games, but a heavy weight of responsibility must also fall on those on the pitch.

The starting line-up is so much better than what it showed here. So many have won the biggest prizes, competed when the pressure was at its highest.

And yet at Arsenal, they cut a truly pathetic sight in the first half as they lacked intensity and any sort of competitive edge, quite rightly drawing the wrath of their travelling fans.

Lampard's managerial reputation, at least what is left of it, is being shredded on a game-by-game basis, but this is not just down to him or Potter, so much of this dreadful campaign must also be attributed to under-performing players.