'£100m' saved and an England 'captain' - views on Trent the midfielder
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders speaking on Talksport: "I think Trent could play in central midfield for England and end up captain. I think he is a brilliant central midfield player. A caged animal, waiting. You can tell he is loving it.
"He can defend, run and defend in midfield. It's not like defending as a full-back, getting isolated with a winger. He has defensive thoughts in his head so can track people into the box.
"His feet are better than anyone else's in the England team. The through balls, his crossing if he drifts into wide areas, he gets his foot in, wants to win and is aggressive.
"I think as a central-midfield player, I might be wrong in the future, but looking at him now, I think he can do everything."
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports: "If Trent plays midfield, he probably saves Liverpool £100m. One thing we haven't seen a lot from Trent Alexander-Arnold during his career is goals from outside the box. But if he keeps playing in midfield, he will get 5-10 goals a season."
Brentford boss Thomas Frank before Liverpool's win over the Bees on Saturday: “His passing range and ability is probably among the best in the world. I can’t remember the stats but he must be one of the top assist makers in the Premier League ever.
“He could be a midfielder in the future. I know he’s being used there now when in possession and the game has developed where there are positions in possession and positions out of possession. But in the midfield he adds something to Liverpool that’s of a high, high value.”
