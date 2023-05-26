Ross County must use their underdog status to their advantage at Rugby Park on Sunday as they look to secure Premiership survival, says Sportscene pundit Cammy Bell.

County need to beat Kilmarnock in the final-day showdown to make themselves safe and condemn Derek McInnes' side to the relegation play-off.

“Mentally for Ross County they’re probably underdogs going to Rugby Park,” said former Killie keeper Bell.

“Kilmarnock have been so good at home apart from the weekend when they got beaten by St Johnstone, but Ross County know that they need to go and win the game.

“They need to make sure they’re tight at the back and don’t concede sloppy goals.

“When you’ve got your backs up against the wall it’s just about putting the pressure on.

“County have got so much belief and spirit in their camp, they’ve been really good in the last few games.”