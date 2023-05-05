Carter-Vickers never used injury as a clutch or excuse - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he is expecting influential defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to be available for the start of next season following successful surgery, and praised the American for playing through the injury.

"He has already had the surgery, the reports are that it went really well and he should be right for the start of the season next year to begin the season which is great news for us," Postecoglou said.

"It is something he has carried for a significant part of this year but he was really keen to play particularly up until last weekend, knowing the consequences and what that game meant for our season.

"But it is fair to say he hasn’t been able to train at the levels he wants to and sometimes perform, but he has never used that as a clutch or excuse, he was outstanding for us this year and it is great for him now that he can get seen to and know that starting next season he will be ready to go."