Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he has faith in manager Frank Lampard and the club's directors amid unrest among some supporters.

Moshiri says he is "confident" in his staff despite plans by fans to stage protests over the running of the club.

"I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, our director of football [Kevin Thelwell] and our board of directors," wrote Moshiri., external

"That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building [Everton's head office] - and of the plan that is in place.

"I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve."

The Toffees are in 18th place after losing four of their past six league games under Lampard, who was appointed in January 2022. They have also been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

Moshiri added: "The focus of myself, the club and the fans is aligned - a better Everton - and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner."