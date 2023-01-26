Tariq Lamptey's future at Brighton is uncertain with French Ligue 1 side Lyon credited with an interest in the Ghana wing-back.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes the links are credible and feels it would be a good move to help the 22-year-old reignite his career.

"I really liked Lamptey when he first moved to Brighton but his time has been hampered by a serious hamstring injury," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"You have to worry when explosive players like him pick up injuries like this but he is still young.

"He has only started one Premier League game this season and in all the joy and progress at Amex Stadium, he's been left behind a bit. A move to Lyon could be a really good option and I am pleased we're seeing more willingness of players to go and play abroad."

Edwards also explained that any deal may be contingent on Brighton's former manager Graham Potter.

"If Lamptey is to go, it probably would be a replacement for Malo Gusto who has been linked with Chelsea," he said.

Head over to BBC Sounds for the rest of today's transfer gossip