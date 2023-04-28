'This game is the most important' - Barisic

Borna Barisic says the success of Rangers' season now hangs solely on the Scottish Cup as he eyes victory in Sunday's semi-final against Celtic.

Michael Beale's side lost to their Glasgow rivals in the Viaplay Cup final, and are currently 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with five games left to play.

“Big game as always when we play against them," Barisic said. "We are not first in the league, and didn’t win in the last cup so this game is the most important now.

"I know how much this means to our club, the fans, but also this time I feel something more special. I feel that we need to win and I feel something else deep in myself. I will prepare myself very good for this game.

"We analysed our last three games [against Celtic] since the manager came in. The last game we played much better than the game before, and we took some positive things from the game.

"I think we grew after that game and we will see on Sunday. We have confidence that we can win the game."