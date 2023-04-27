Postecoglou will want to 'rectify' Champions League showing - O'Neill

Martin O'Neill believes it will take a "sizeable" club to prise Ange Postecoglou away from Celtic, and is convinced another crack at the Champions League will keep him in Glasgow next season.

Celtic finished winless and bottom of a group featuring Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk this season in Postecoglou's first Champions League campaign.

Former Celtic boss O'Neill believes the Australian - who has been linked with Premier League jobs - will want to improve on that showing when the Scottish title winners go straight into the group stage again next term.

"He's so popular now with the fans, with the Champions League coming up, he had the experience of it last year and I'm sure he would want to go again in that one," said O'Neill.

"Hopefully he's going to be around for a wee while.

"Celtic are going to be judged a lot on European matches and that is something he would want to try and rectify. This season, they played very well in a number of the matches.

"Celtic have to adjust a bit to European football. You don't have to change philosophy or style of play which has carried them brilliantly in domestic football, but he's a smart guy, he knows these things.

"I'm quite sure he'll really want to test himself and the club in Champions League football next year."

Asked what level of club it would take to get him, O'Neill replied: "It would have to be sizeable - and there aren't many bigger than Celtic."