We know we can cause Rangers problems - Montgomery

St Johnstone defender Adam Montgomery is determined to make amends for "one of the worst halves we've had all season" by helping stun Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Callum Davidson's side were 3-0 down at home to Livingston last weekend before losing 4-2.

"You don't want to go any lower that that [Livingston game]," the on-loan Celtic full-back told Saints TV.

"We just need to pick ourselves up ahead of the weekend and hopefully get a good result against Rangers.

"You look at the run we went on before the World Cup - the quality in the squad was shown massively then, so hopefully we can get back to that.

"We know we can cause them problems and hopefully we can do that this weekend."