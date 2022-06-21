'De Jong is the apple of Ten Hag's eye'

Erik ten Hag won't make any signings until he has clarity on his top transfer target Frenkie de Jong, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "Frenkie de Jong is Erik ten Hag’s core priority. That’s the one he wants the most.

"It’s going to be extremely difficult because Barcelona are going to demand a really high transfer fee. He has an exceptionally high salary too.

"The indications we are getting is that the player would be open to joining if a deal could be struck between the two clubs, which is a big if at this point. There is a bit of a stand-off with United wanting to pay as low as possible and Barcelona wanting as high as possible.

"United want to build around him, or at least Ten Hag does, and he is the apple of Ten Hag’s eye. That’s the number one target for Manchester United in this transfer window and the other signings he will look to do will come once they have got a bit of clarity on that main one.

"After De Jong, they want to sign Christian Eriksen. They have made an offer to him so it’s up to him where he goes - and that is quite a story a year after his collapse at the Euros."