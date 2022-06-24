Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly concerned over Manchester United's transfer business under new manager Erik ten Hag and is considering quitting Old Trafford. (Record - in Portuguese), external

The club have increased their bid for 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong from a fixed 60m euros (£51.5m) to 65m euros (£55.8m), but the Spanish club want a minimum of 75m euros (£64.4m) for the Netherlands international. (Marca), external

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is deciding whether to join Manchester United or stay at Brentford. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony after holding talks with the 22-year-old's representatives. (Football365), external

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 28, this summer after details of his 60 million euro (£51.5m) release clause emerged. (AS - in Spanish), external

Elsewhere, Lyon have moved to sign Manchester United target Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old Dutch international left-back currently plays for Feyenoord. (Metro), external

