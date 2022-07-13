Leeds are full of smiles as the squad are in Australia for their pre-season tour.

Jesse Marsch's side have a busy schedule planned but will need to factor in cover for left-back Junior Firpo, who is set to miss eight weeks and the start of the season through injury.

"We're hopeful it's a little bit faster as he healed really quickly after his last injury," Marsch said on Firpo.

"We're looking very closely at Leif Davis, who we think has done very well, and we also have other solutions like Pascal Struijk and potentially Jack Harrison."

Before taking on Wolves in the Premier League on 6 August, Leeds face:

14 July - Brisbane Roar, 10:45 BST (Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast)

17 July - Aston Villa, 05:35 BST (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

22 July - Crystal Palace, 11:05 BST (Optus Stadium, Perth)

31 July - Cagliari, 18:00 BST (Elland Road)