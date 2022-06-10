Louis Saha has urged Marcus Rashford "not to copy Cristiano Ronaldo" after a frustrating season for the 24-year-old.

Rashford scored five goals in all competitions last season - 19 behind his idol and top scorer Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford last summer.

"I don't really understand why this happened because this guy has got it all," said Saha.

"He's got all the quality, he's got speed, he's got arrogance, dribbling and can score goals.

"He needs to come back to basics and, it is strange what I'm going to say, but maybe not copy Cristiano Ronaldo, copy some of the other team-mates who are young."

Previous to this season Rashford hit more than 20 goals in all competitions in consecutive seasons, making him one of England's hottest young talents.

Saha added: "You need get back to the young Rashford, having that simplicity in his game and running at players, not thinking about whatever the status that he had or he has been given by the press or his entourage. He has suffered a lot from that."