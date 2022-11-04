Southampton v Newcastle: Team news
Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is available after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Romeo Lavia could also be fit but Kyle Walker-Peters will not return before the World Cup.
Newcastle are without Joelinton, who serves a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.
His place could be taken by Allan Saint-Maximin, who made his comeback from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Villa last Saturday.
