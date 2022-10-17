Liverpool have lost just one of their past 49 home league games against West Ham (W36 D12), going down 3-0 in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

West Ham have won one of their past 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D2 L9), winning 3-2 at home last season as one of just two sides to beat the Reds in the league.

Liverpool have won 11 of their past 12 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games, including the past seven in a row by an aggregate score of 20-3. Their only defeat in this run was at Leicester in December last season.