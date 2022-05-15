West Ham 2-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was so difficult - they are an exceptional team with set pieces and transitions. In general we played really well, with who we are and we created enough chances. We had patience and while we would have preferred to win, a draw leaves it in our hands and we’ll try and win the title with our family.

"Jack Grealish's goal was an incredible finish and that helped us a lot. He was more involved in the second half and he was perfect."

On the title going down to the final day: "We couldn’t expect different with this Liverpool - they are almost the perfect team. We didn’t expect to win the title with three, four or five games to spare. We’ve both done an exceptional season. We won’t look at anyone else - we’ll just try and win our game. I’m pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they’ll be supporting us.”