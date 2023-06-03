'Nothing is decided yet' on Gundogan's Man City future

Ilkay Gundogan said "nothing is decided yet" on his Manchester City future.

The 32-year-old scored two stunning goals in City's FA Cup win and was voted player of the match.

After the game, Gundogan said: To win a final is always special and every single trophy is special. This group deserves it. I think we played really well and deserved to lift another trophy.

"Obviously we know how we want to play the kick-off and we aim for that, to go long to Erling and to try to get the second ball and to attack quick. I guess for the first time this season we have scored.

"The ball was placed amazingly for me and I just had to hit it. It was quite a good strike and went in and it was amazing.

"I don’t need these kind of days to feel appreciated and feel special in this club. Nothing is decided yet so we're going to see whats going to happen."