Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Graeme Shinnie says his love for Aberdeen, the prospect of group-stage European football and his "huge ambition" to lift a trophy for the club were the main reasons he jumped at the chance to return.

After leaving Pittodrie to for England four years ago, Shinnie arrived back on loan from Wigan for the second half of last season and made the move permanent this week.

"I wanted to come back and reap the rewards of [finishing third]," Shinnie said. "This club is on the up. In the four years I was here before, I wanted [group-stage football] so bad.

"To be involved in that this year, it's building up to be an exciting season. Players looking at coming in will be full of excitement and I think they will be desperate to jump at the chance of coming here."

Shinnie won the Scottish Cup in 2015 with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and he would be "absolutely honoured" to repeat that feat at Aberdeen.

"All of us want to achieve that," he adds. "It's very difficult to win these cups, but at a club like Aberdeen the demand is there every season to try and put a good cup run together."