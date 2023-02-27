Everton 'showing good signs' of changing goal stats - Dyche

Sean Dyche insists Everton's paucity of goals will not continue, provided they keep believing in their work on the training ground.

The Toffees are the Premier League's lowest scorers with just 17 goals from their 24 games and main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains out indefinitely.

Dyche, though, says it is the team's responsibility to score the goals they need to escape trouble at the bottom of the table.

"That's the challenge," he said. "The players know we have not been scoring freely but we have got to adapt and ask questions of the opposition.

"We have shown good signs through the way the team is trying to create and the energy, the desire and the numbers getting into the box. It has to lead to something.

"The players are very diligent and I am a big believer that, as long as you are doing the right things, that will pay you back. We have to keep believing, continuing trying to do the right things and then have the quality and clinical finish on top of that."