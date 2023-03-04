Dundee Utd 1-3 Aberdeen: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

One of the defeats that started to put new Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin under pressure at Aberdeen was a 4-0 loss at Tannadice back in October.

United started that match with a fierceness and though they showed similar intent this time, they could not get the goals when they were on top.

All three Aberdeen goals originated on the right of the home defence, an area the visitors targeted more and more as the match wore on.

However, Dundee United's commitment in the opening hour and the heart they showed to get back level should provide some cause for optimism.