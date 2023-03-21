S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

Sunday's defeat by Manchester United was one of the most heart-breaking Fulham games I've ever watched. To have such a famous win and a semi-final in our grasp like that and then to blow it so spectacularly was pretty tough to take.

Much has been made of Aleksandar Mitrovic's antics and what his punishment should be. For me, Mitrovic clearly deserves a ban, but talk of 10 games by Chris Sutton and other pundits is ludicrous.

Paolo di Canio received an 11-match ban for his referee push back in 1998 and we can't be seriously comparing Mitrovic's actions to that. It was a moment of stupidity but there are levels of severity and Mitro was nowhere near that. My opinion is that five to six games is appropriate.

My hope is that this series of events will galvanise the team and build a bit of a siege mentality. I feel like the squad will be determined to make amends for this missed opportunity, and hopefully they can get some kind of retribution in the league. A top-10 finish and even Europe are both very much within reach.

Sunday will sting for a long time, but hopefully Marco, Mitro and co can channel the disappointment towards something even better in the future.