Everton v Arsenal: Team news

Everton defenders Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane will miss Sean Dyche's first game in charge as they recover from respective knee injuries.

Midfielder James Garner has a back issue, while Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend remain out.

Arsenal's latest signing Jorginho could be set for a debut, while Thomas Partey's rib injury will be assessed.

Emile Smith Rowe is out with a thigh complaint and Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain long-term absentees.

