Everton v Arsenal: Team news

Gabriel Martinelli scores for Arsenal against EvertonReuters

Gabriel Martinelli scored a penalty in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Everton on the final day of last season

Everton defenders Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane will miss Sean Dyche's first game in charge as they recover from respective knee injuries.

Midfielder James Garner has a back issue, while Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend remain out.

Arsenal's latest signing Jorginho could be set for a debut, while Thomas Partey's rib injury will be assessed.

Emile Smith Rowe is out with a thigh complaint and Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain long-term absentees.

