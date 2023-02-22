Kettlewell has brought back Motherwell's bite and desire

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

As far as managerial auditions go, it was a decent showing for Stuart Kettlewell.

His spell in interim charge has yielded two important and impressive results.

Of course it’s only two wins, but they came against two teams in good form in St Mirren and Hearts, with the results moving them away from relegation danger. Significant in itself maybe, but on top of the four goals scored (a welcome sight for Motherwell fans) the manner of the wins were important.

There was bite, fight and desire on show that had been missing for much of this season.

I wonder how key those actual performances were in offering Kettlewell the job?

Now Stuart Kettlewell won’t be taking all the credit for this turnaround, in fact knowing him, he’ll be taking very little. But the players have responded to something.

And of course he knows the club well, already employed at Fir Park as lead development coach.

He also knows Scottish football, not a primary requirement, but perhaps a helpful one given the season Motherwell are having.

His previous top flight managerial experience came at Ross County. His 2 year spell as co-manager along side Steven Ferguson then on his own, ended in December 2020 after after a run of 10 league games without a win and cut adrift at the foot of the premiership.

But two games into his Motherwell managerial career, albeit as interim boss before today’s announcement, and the early signs look positive. I’ll stress early signs, but if the players show the same desire demonstrated last week in their next couple of matches that could be crucial as they look to avoid being involved in a relegation battle.

Next up for Kettlewell’s Motherwell, away to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock then Ross County. Nothing like being thrown into the deep end!