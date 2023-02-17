Aston Villa v Arsenal: Team news

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is a doubt with the thigh issue that caused him to miss the defeat by Manchester City.

Bertrand Traore could be involved after injury, while Diego Carlos is back in training as he nears a return from a ruptured Achilles.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey will be assessed, having sat out their loss to Manchester City with a back problem.

Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus remain on the sidelines, but Emile Smith Rowe is set to return to the squad.

