Wilfried Zaha is still a “couple of weeks” from being able to train, while Joel Ward can train from Monday and James McArthur is able to travel with the squad to Brentford after a good week.

Despite Brentford’s fine form, Vieira said “it’s about ourselves” and called on his side to be “disciplined” in how they play.

He warned Brentford put a high number of crosses in to the box and pointed to their ability to win second balls consistently.

He did not commit to whether Albert Sambi Lokonga will feature and says he will make his mind up on selection nearer the fixture, though added he was “happy” with what the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has done in training.

Vieira’s main comment saw him call on his side to be “more ruthless” in both penalty areas, adding: “The opportunities and chances are there. We created opportunities and chances but we don’t take them.”

On the lack of goals he added: “The biggest improvement I want to see is us scoring more goals. I think it’s a mindset and has to be more ruthless in front of goal with more determination. We have to improve the quality as well, in the last third we have been making a lot of wrong decisions.”