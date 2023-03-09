Rangers manager Michael Beale said he is "delighted" for striker Antonio Colak, who scored twice against Hibernian on Wednesday in an impressive all-round display.

The Croatia international made a promising start to his Rangers career before enduring an injury-disrupted end to 2022.

But the forward's brace at Easter Road ended a four-month goal drought in the league.

“He goes and presses and works for his team-mates", Beale said. “Some of his link play, his movement, he is infectious in terms of his energy.

“He hasn't been able to show me what he has because he got injured before I came in and he has been playing bit parts here and there.

“The last few weeks he has started to look really fit, his personality has come out in the group.

“I thought him and Fashion Sakala as a front two were really good, Ryan Kent behind, Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin got up to the game, and Ryan Jack was outstanding."