A 90th-minute goal by Borussia Dortmund defender Hendry Blank earned the Germans a 2-1 win at Easter Road and prevented Hibernian Under-19s from being the first Scottish team to reach the last 16 of the Uefa Youth League.

Jacob Blaney had headed Steve Kean's youngsters into the lead in the single-tie play-off, scoring midway through the first half from a Robbie Hamilton free-kick.

However, Dortmund struck twice in the last 20 minutes to progress. Julian Rijkhoff equalised and, with the match in the balance, defender Blaney scored the visitors' second.

Hibs hit the post with almost the final touch of the game but could not find a way past goalkeeper Silas Ostrzinski in the seven minutes of injury-time.