Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford lost their eighth home game in a row against Arsenal, but this was a much better performance than most of those other seven.

And yet the aftermath of another defeat is one of more fan disenchantment, this time with manager Roy Hodgson.

For the first half hour, Watford were bright and confident. They played some good football and won the physical battle against the Gunners.

The crowd appreciated it and the support was strong and it was welcoming to at last see smiles in the stand. Yes, Arsenal were really threatening going forward but at 1-1 there wasn’t much in it.

Tom Cleverley’s mistake for the second goal completely deflated the team. After all that hard work, Watford couldn’t re-find the same energetic rhythm but at least they were putting up a fight. So there were reasons to be happier.

Except midway through the second half, the supporters were upset by Hodgson’s substitution of Imran Louza and they made it quite clear he wasn’t who they thought should come off. Louza was given a standing ovation by each stand as he walked round around the perimeter of the pitch heading back to the dugout.

Not long after, when Cleverley gave the ball away, Hodgson exchanged words with a fan in the Sir Elton John Stand as to why he was still on the pitch.

Hodgson defended himself post-match (Louza was at fault for the third goal) but his comments certainly haven’t eased tensions. His dismissive attitude towards the fans has not gone down very well at all.

Everyone needs to be in this together if Watford are to survive. Disharmony at this stage of the season is dangerous.