Lage is "very happy" to report there are no injury concerns in his squad: "We have a lot of competition in the positions."

Wolves are second in the form table thanks to their recent run of results and Lage said he felt the positivity at the club from his first day: "We have a good environment here from everyone, so the confidence comes from the work and everything we are doing in training."

A win against the Gunners would move Wolves up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand. Are the squad thinking about Champions League places? "If I heard them talking about it I would be happy because that is their ambition for the club and their career."

Arsenal were 1-0 winners at Molineux earlier this month but Lage isn't looking for revenge: "After the game, shake hands and congratulations to them and we move on. They did what they did when they won, and they celebrate like us. If I was in that place, I would do that same thing."

Lage said Arsenal are a big club and Mikel Arteta was a top player who is doing well as a manager.

The Portuguese boss said it is important just to focus on the next game and not get carried away "because managers can get sacked the next day". He added: "Look at Nuno [Espirito Santo]. He went to Tottenham and won manager of the month - then got sacked."

Lage said it is important to continue to bring success to Wolves and is aiming to be playing European football again: "One day at the time. If it happens it won't be the first time and the club has grown up a lot in four or five years."