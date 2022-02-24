Manchester United have only won one of their past eight away trips to Spain in the knockout stages of the Champions League (D5 L2), beating Deportivo de La Coruna 2-0 in April 2002.

Anthony Elanga’s equaliser was United’s 500th goal in the European Cup/Champions League, a tally bettered by only Real Madrid (1,001), Bayern Munich (760) and Barcelona (624).

Bruno Fernandes became the first player in Champions League history to assist in six consecutive appearances while playing for an English club, breaking the record held by David Beckham (for United) since 1998.