Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Manchester United went the same way as so many teams before them who have suffered at the hands of this remarkably durable Atletico machine assembled by Diego Simeone.

United showed plenty of effort and had Old Trafford rocking with a high-intensity start but they simply ran out of ideas and inspiration the longer the game went on - Atletico digging in and defending with the sort of relish they have shown many times over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a couple of classic early touches but he was a peripheral figure long before the end, with Ralf Rangnick and United's desperation illustrated when struggling captain Harry Maguire was replaced by veteran Juan Mata.

United were also infuriated by the erratic refereeing of Slovenian official Slavko Vincic, particularly when they felt Anthony Elanga had been fouled moments before Lodi arrived unmarked to head home Antoine Griezmann's cross at the far post.

Over the two legs, however, United have simply not been good enough to progress and now face an uphill task to reach the Premier League's top four, as they lie fifth behind Arsenal having played three games more.