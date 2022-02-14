BBC Sport

Manchester United 1-1 Southampton: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester United have averaged fewer goals per game under Ralf Rangnick than they have under any other manager in Premier League history (1.4 – 14 goals in 10 games).

  • Southampton have shipped 98 Premier League goals against Manchester United, 13 more than they have against any other side.

  • For only the second time in their Premier League history, United have failed to win back-to-back matches despite being ahead at half-time in both, having last done so in December 1998.

  • Saints' Ralph Hasenhuttl has faced Manchester United more times without winning than he has against any other opponent in his managerial career (seven - drawn four, lost three).

  • Having only scored two goals in his first 23 appearances for United in all competitions, Jadon Sancho has since netted two in his last three.