Tuchel on the race for the top four, Azpilicueta and Havertz

Published

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On the club’s ambitions in the Premier League, Tuchel said: “Sixteen points behind Manchester City is obviously too much so we are not speaking about winning the title. We have to realise we are in a race for the top four and push ourselves to the limit.”

  • He heaped praise on club captain Cesar Azpilicueta for his service to the club: “He deserves all the trophies he has won because he embodies everything Chelsea stands for. He is relentless, humble while at the same time being a warrior. Everyone wishes the best for him.”

  • He also credited back-up goalkeeper Kepa for his professionalism and form: “He is so good in training and in games, he could be number one. He’s an outstanding character, a fantastic team player and is a huge part of our group.”

  • He is pleased with the development of Kai Havertz, who scored winners in the Champions League final and the Club World Cup final: “He has stepped up twice in big matches in crucial moments and that can only be good for him. He has really stepped it up and is becoming more reliable – he now expects to score more goals.”