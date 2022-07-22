In the summer of 2016, Newcastle were in disarray - pipped by Sunderland to stay in the Premier League and contemplating a return to the Championship.

But they had Rafael Benitez. And he had his eyes on a striker to fire them straight back to the top flight.

Enter Dwight Gayle.

The £10m signing from Crystal Palace was an unerring finisher who scored 23 goals, including hat-tricks against Norwich and Birmingham in an electric first season on Tyneside.

He was a cult hero, revered as all goalscorers are in the North East, and instrumental in firing Newcastle to the Championship title.

The following season - his first in the Premier League - Benitez picked him regularly but he didn't score until his 10th appearance, a consolation in a hefty defeat by Manchester United.

Newcastle were finding their feet but Gayle's poaching instincts - and some high-profile misses - did not fit with Benitez's preference for a physical target man to lead the line so he found himself in and out of the starting XI.

He returned to the Championship for the 2018-19 season, this time on loan at West Brom, and he was prolific once again, another 23 goals as part of a deadly double act with Jay Rodriguez.

But, ultimately, that proved to be his downfall at St James' Park. Far more effective alongside a partner, he was never fully trusted to lead the line as Newcastle went with just one striker in the Premier League.

In the Championship, Newcastle were so dominant that even if Gayle missed a chance, another one would come along shortly after for him to make amends. In the Premier League, you only get one go.

Tellingly, since that impressive season with West Brom, he only started four top-flight games and none of those came last season.

He leaves for Stoke with 11 goals from 81 Premier League appearances for the Magpies, but his departure has been inevitable for some time.

So what are your thoughts on Gayle? Do you have fond memories or, in the end, was he simply not good enough to succeed at Newcastle?

Have your say here