Davidson demands Saints improvement

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells BBC Scotland that he is concentrating on "performance levels, attitude, energy" and a victory over Ayr United on Saturday rather than thinking about the possibility it might not be enough to qualify for the next round of the League Cup.

Davidson admits performances so far have been a little "below par" but points out that Saints have been "missing three or four players".

As for newspaper reports this morning linking St Johnstone with Watford's Pontus Dahlberg and West Ham United's Nathan Trotton in his search for a replacement for goalkeeper Zander Clark, he would only say he has "options".