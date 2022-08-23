Boyd to exit as Saints' head of football operations

St Johnstone are seeking a new head of football operations after Scott Boyd decided to leave the role having "been given a chance to pursue something different".

The former Livingston, Partick Thistle, Ross County and Kilmarnock defender has been in the role since March 2021, having previously been sporting director with County and Raith Rovers' stadium development manager.

Boyd will remain with the Scottish Premiership club until a replacement is appointed, with head of operations Ian Flaherty assisting manager Callum Davidson in the final period of the summer transfer window.

It was part of the role given to Flaherty by chairman Steve Brown when he joined the club five months ago and he told the club website that "there is a great unity at St Johnstone".

"As we all know, the chairman decided to step away from day-to-day involvement at the football club towards the end of last season," Flaherty added.

"He gave me scope to get on with things and I'm working hard every day to repay the trust he showed in me."