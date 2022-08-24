Japhet Tanganga needs to play football so it would be understandable if he is keen to leave Tottenham for Nottingham Forest.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that Forest are "rolling the dice" to establish themselves in the Premier League.

"They've made 16 signings - that's bonkers!" he said. "It goes against all conventional wisdom but may be one of those that throws all wisdom back in my face.

"For Tanganga, he's got really good pedigree and I'm sure he has itchy feet to go and play.

"A move to Forest would be a good one for him because he'd play every week and he would be well managed by Steve Cooper.

"However, there's a big disparity in asking price at the moment so I don't think he will end up going there."

