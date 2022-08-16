Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite there despite the superb promptings of youngster Harvey Elliott.

And Liverpool’s cause was not helped by Nunez’s mindless reaction to some barging with Palace defender Joachim Andersen, namely a head-butt that left no room for excuses and the inevitable red card from referee Paul Tierney.

It was the low point of Liverpool’s night followed by the high point of Luis Diaz’s brilliant equaliser that at least earned Liverpool a point.

Liverpool have made a stuttering start to the season, nowhere near their best in draws against Fulham and Palace and such is the standard being set by Premier League champions Manchester City that it is even more essential they get back to winning ways against struggling Manchester United at Old Trafford next Monday.

