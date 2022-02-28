BBC Sport

How the Carabao Cup final unfolded

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy produced a string of outstanding saves, including a double-stop to deny Naby Keita and Sadio Mane

Joel Matip heads in at the back post following a free-kick from Alexander-Arnold, but VAR ruled the goal out because Virgil van Dijk was offside in the build-up

Despite four disallowed goals, nothing could separate the two sides and the final headed to penalties. Harvey Elliot scored the Reds' ninth penalty of the shootout

With every outfield player having found the net, it was then down to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to convert from 12 yards - with his opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga unable to repeat the feat

Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy with his team on the famous Wembley balcony